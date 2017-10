Image: Gizmodo/Screenshot

The new iPhone X has some pretty incredible features, like the Face ID biometric lock that lets me open the phone with a look, and the huge display that takes up the majority of the front of the phone. It also has animoji , a new iMessage app that uses the Face ID sensor module to track you facial movements and map those movements to animated emoji.

I know you're very curious as to what you can actually do with one of these things, so I've bravely been testing them on friends, family, and colleagues to figure out five of the very best things you should do with an animoji.

Whisper sweet nothings

Convey the filthiest quotes from TV

Find your inner cowboy

Kink shame your friends in front of your salad

Succinctly reveal your feelings about 2017