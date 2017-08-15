A Samsung Galaxy S5 Recorded Its Fall From a Plane and Its Miraculous Safe Landing
For fear of its screen shattering, you probably do everything you can to prevent your fragile smartphone from falling even just a few feet. But Blake Henderson accidentally tested the limits of a Samsung Galaxy S5's durability when he dropped it from a plane , only to later discover it recorded both the skydive, and its miraculously safe landing hundreds of feet below.
While attempting to capture video of another aircraft flying alongside the plane he was in, Henderson had the
We've reached out to Blake Henderson's nephew,
Robert Ryan
, who uploaded the Galaxy S5's fall to YouTube after the phone was found and eventually returned to its rightful owner. Specifically, we're curious as to the condition of the phone after it landed. Do the buttons still work? Did the screen get cracked? Is the gyroscope sensor completely scrambled now? Does Samsung still build their