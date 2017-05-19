A 'Superbug' Fungus Is Spreading Across the US
Over the past nine months, the number of US cases of an emerging, multi-drug resistant
So-called 'superbugs' usually reference bacteria that are especially hard to kill, having evolved
resistance to multiple antibiotics
.
Like those bacteria, C. auris appears to have evolved resistance to multiple drugs. It causes severe illness and has a high-mortality rate, especially among high-risk, hospitalized patients. The fungus was first identified in 2009 and has now been reported in more than a dozen countries. According to the CDC, which issued an initial warning last June, 77 cases have been identified in hospitals in seven states, mainly in elderly people. The number jumped to 122 when close contacts of those patients were also screened.
C. auris
is opportunistic-you're unlikely to get it unless you're already sick and in the hospital for something else. So far, most US cases have been treatable using antifungal drugs, but
For now, C.auris appears to be relatively rare in the US. But perhaps the most frightening thing about antibiotic-resistant bacteria is that because state and federal agencies have done a poor job keeping track of superbug-related deaths, we really don't have a handle on how big the problem is. Let's hope that as these super fungus spread, we do a better job keeping track of them.