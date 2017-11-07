Air Force Failed to Put Sutherland Springs Shooter in FBI Database Preventing Felons From Getting Guns

Photo: AP

The U.S. Air Force admitted on Monday that it had failed to put information regarding Devin Patrick Kelley , the man authorities say was the perpetrator of a gun massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday which resulted in at least 26 deaths, into a FBI database retailers use to prevent people with a history of domestic violence from purchasing firearms.



Kelley was discharged from the Air Force in 2014 after being convicted of two counts of domestic violence and serving a year in prison, a functional felony conviction which should have earned him a place on the proscribed list. But per the Washington Post , Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said "Initial information indicates that Kelley's domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database."

As the Post noted, retailer Academy Sports said on Monday that Kelley passed federal background checks when purchasing two firearms, once in 2016 and once in 2017. Had Kelley's information been properly added into the database, he might have been prevented from legally purchasing guns, though it "remains unclear" if those weapons were used in the massacre.

The military operates its own parallel system of criminal justice for service members, including judicial and penal branches. In this case, either a human or technical error prevented military records from being transferred to the civilian-operated NCIC as required by law.

According to ProPublica , there's ample evidence the military is, in general, failing to properly follow reporting procedures; a 2015 Department of Defense report concluded that that Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force had failed to submit criminal histories to the FBI in 334 out of 1,102 instances of service members being convicted of "serious and often violent offenses between 2010 and 2012."

Retired Air Force colonel Don Christensen, the branch's former chief prosecutor, told ProPublica the military consistently fails to report information to civilian authorities and "Somebody messed up. All we know for sure is that this guy shouldn't have had a gun." The site also reported that the FBI has sometimes "blamed the failure on the technical limitations of military computer systems."

Per the Houston Chronicle , however, state authorities did deny Kelley a concealed carry permit, though it's not clear whether that was based on his military conviction.

