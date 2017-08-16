Amazon Echo Speakers could be launching this Diwali

Amazon could launch its Amazon Echo and Echo Dot speakers as early as this Diwali . AI-powered smart speakers are coming to India sooner than you thought. Per a report by FactorDaily could launch itsand Echo Dot speakers as early as this

If the report is true, Amazon will be the first to launch a smart wireless speaker in India triggering the trend that has seen Google, Apple and even Facebook scramble to get its own version out to the public.

Amazon was initially aiming for a launch in December but they pushed the launch ahead to Diwali on October 18th instead. It makes sense as Diwali is usually the time when shopping season starts in India.

According to the report, Amazon is currently testing the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot among its employees. There is no word on the Amazon Echo Show, the one with the touch screen though.





How to Make Your Own Smart Speaker AI-powered smart speakers are coming to India sooner than you thought. Per a report by FactorDaily, Amazon could launch its Amazon Echo and Echo Dot speakers as early as this Diwali. To make the speakers work well in India, Amazon is training the speakers to understand and speak Indic languages like Tamil and Hindi. While the speaker will not support all Indic languages at launch, it will be added later through software updates.

In the US, the Amazon Echo is priced at $179 while the Echo Dot comes for $50. This could mean that the Amazon Echo will be priced Rs 11,500 in India while the Echo Dot will sell for around Rs 3,000.

However, we advise you take this news with a pinch of salt as Amazon has not confirmed the report.