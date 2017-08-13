Amazon Is Cracking Down on Fake Eclipse Glasses That Could Get People Blinded
NASA and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) only recognize five manufacturers as meeting ISO standards, including Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical, TSE 17 and Baader Planetarium. Most of them have either sold out or are only offering bulk purchases on their websites, while the remainder do not ship to the US; however, their products remain widely available on Amazon and at retailers.
AAS has warned of a deluge of fake products flooding the market before the eclipse, and has warned that some manufacturers are going so far as to purposefully falsify safety labels and supposed test results.
"As long as you can trace your filters to a reputable vendor or other reliable source, and as long as they have the ISO logo and a statement attesting to their ISO 12312-2 compliance, you should have nothing to worry about," the society wrote on their website . "What you absolutely should not do is search for eclipse glasses on the internet and buy whatever pops up in the ads or search results."
AAS has a list of reputable manufacturers and resellers that won't blind people on their website. It's probably worth securing some now, whether from the web, a store or one of the 7,000 or so libraries distributing them for eclipse events, because let's be honest-you probably don't want to be one of the people scrambling around looking for a pair ten minutes before the eclipse happens.
