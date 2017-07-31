Amazon Wants to Install Their Slick Mailboxes in Your Apartment Building

While Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was wavering between being the richest person in the world and the second-richest person in the world, his company stealthily revealed its plans to secure precious real estate inside apartment buildings.



Amazon is now offering a new service called Hub, consisting of modular lockers that the company aims to install in multi-tenant dwellings so people can pick up packages at their own convenience. It's a closer-to-home version of the Amazon Lockers that have been installed at stores and public spaces across the world. As with Lockers, Hub compartments pop open when package recipients enter a pickup code.

But Hubs are slightly sleeker than Amazon's excessively branded Lockers, and they accept packages from all senders and retailers-not just Amazon.

Amazon is pitching outdoor and indoor version of Hubs in four different neutral colors and various sizes, starting with a 6-foot wide locker with 42 compartments. An expander segment adds 23 compartments.

Source: Amazon