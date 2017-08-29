Amazon's Echoes Can Finally Sync Together to Play Music Like a Sonos
Currently, the feature works with streaming platforms including Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Pandora, with Spotify and SiriusXM support said to be coming soon. Setup should be pretty simple, as all you need to do is go into the
Now some of you might be wondering what took Amazon so long to add this kin of functionality when companies like Sonos have been doing multi-room music playback for years. But Sonos' integration with the growing number of smart devices is almost non-existent, not to mention its current dearth of voice-enabled capabilities.
But what makes this announcement really interesting is that it comes just a day after a recent FCC filing by Sonos was found detailing a new smart speaker with support for multiple voice-enabled digital assistants.
Then early this morning, Sonos itself sent out an announcement about an upcoming event on October 4, which at this point is almost certainly about the device found in the FCC filing. This makes the timing of Amazon's new feature seem like it's more about derailing Sonos' momentum before Sonos' new product even gets revealed.
Apple's $349 HomePod
to worry about. While the HomePod isn't scheduled to arrive until December, the eight speakers inside Apple's Siri-powered sound system should offer a vastly superior audio experience to what you get from an
Amazon Echo
All this is setting up to make this holiday season a massive battleground for smart speakers, whether you like it or not. And even though Amazon has a commanding lead , there's no guarantee things stay that way.