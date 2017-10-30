Amazon's Tiny New 4K Fire TV (Almost) Does It All
In recent years, set-top boxes have been shrinking down to tinier, cheaper packages with a growing list of fun new features. The new Fire
The all-new Fire TV isn't even a set-top box by the most conventional definition of the gadget. It sits atop of nothing. The dongle plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, hangs behind the screen, and plugs into a power source. Setup is as easy as plugging two cables.
Meanwhile, there's a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, a dual-band 802.11ac wi-fi antenna, 2GB of memory, and 8GB of storage in the deceptively small black dongle that adorably looks like a shrunken version of the old
Advertisement
When you shrink a set-top box down to the size of a stick, some sacrifices need to be made-namely the ethernet port and SD card slot. Both are missing on the new dongle.
Most people will love this tiny Fire TV for what is: a cheap and easy way to watch
The voice-enabled remote makes everything even snappier. You can use it for basic input, like the name of a movie you want to search, or you can go into full-on virtual assistant and beckon Alexa to do anything from recommend a late-70s crime drama to dimming your Philips Hue lights.
Amazon haters will unsurprisingly hate the Fire TV experience. Just like its predecessors, the new Fire TV and the new-ish operating system focuses heavily on Amazon content. That means you're pushed towards buying and renting movies through the Amazon Video service. If you're a Prime member, you'll also see all that Prime Video content featured prominently. The new interface does give content from some apps, like Netflix and HBO, some placement on the home page and individual verticals (e.g. Your Videos, Movies, TV Shows). But the Fire TV is most decidedly an Amazon-first experience.
None of this comes as a surprise in the world of set-top boxes, sticks, and dongles. Apple TV is definitely an iTunes-first experience. Chromecast is very Google-first. However, the extent to which Fire TV is the opposite of platform agnostic is sure to raise some eyebrows for those of you who might be deciding between buying a Fire TV and buying a Roku.
Advertisement
A few weeks ago, Roku announced its newest device, the Streaming Stick+. This $70 gadget does everything that the new Fire TV does, including 4K, HDR, and Alexa voice commands. (The Roku Streaming Stick+ does not, however, support Dolby Atmos audio.) On the software side of things, the Streaming Stick+ features the latest Roku operating system with unique features like the ability to search for a movie and compare prices across different apps. Roku is also really good about making 4K content easy to find on any app, whereas the Fire TV only shows you 4K content you can access through Amazon services. On the hardware side of things, the Streaming Stick+ offers a new remote with an amazing feature: the ability to control your TV power and volume. The Fire TV will leave you fumbling with two remotes.
The remote thing is a game changer for me. I honestly can't believe Amazon didn't add similar TV controls to the Fire TV remote, but maybe that's for next year.
The Fire TV goes on sale tomorrow. It's a great gadget, especially for you Amazon lovers. It almost does it all, too. If it weren't for that "almost," I'd use this little dongle every day, just like I did with the Fire TV predecessors. But I'm a Roku guy now, and I'm not looking back.
README
- Almost every feature you could want in a set-top box: 4K, UHD, Dolby Atmos, Alexa, etc.
- The device that's slightly larger than an Oreo and hides behind your TV
- Alexa-enabled remote is neat but can't control TV power or volume
- Costs just $70, the same price as the Roku Streaming Stick+ which can control TV power and volume