American Arrested For Using Drone to Smuggle 13 Pounds of Meth From Mexico
President Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border is stupid for many reasons. But one of the most obvious reasons is that it's really easy to get over
The Associated Press reports that an American citizen by the name of Jorge Edwin Rivera has been arrested for transporting methamphetamine into the country using the drone pictured above. Rivera has reportedly told authorities that he's done it roughly half a dozen times since March, completely undetected. His latest haul was 13.44 pounds, an unusually large shipment.
It's unclear how many trips the drone needed to conduct in order to smuggle that much meth over the border. Photos released by CBP suggest that this haul would've been the exact weight limit for a single flight. The drone Rivera allegedly used looks like a
"Due to the agents' heightened vigilance, this drone smuggling scheme was stopped before these dangerous narcotics could enter our communities," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Boone Smith
in a statement
.
The meth has a street value of roughly $46,000, according to CBP. Rivera is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned September 7th. The suspect reportedly told police that he receives just $1,000 for taking such a huge risk in smuggling
If President Trump is really serious about stopping drugs from crossing the US-Mexico border and he insists that a wall is the only answer, he's going to need a bigger wall. Like 8,200 feet bigger. That's the altitude limit for the