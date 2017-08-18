Android Instant Apps rolling out to 500 million devices; here’s how to get it

Android Instant Apps are now available on 500 million devices running Android 6.0+, Google announced in a blog post. Instant Apps give a user the option to run a particular app without installing it from the Play Store .



At this year's Google I/O, the company launched Instant Apps for the public and has ever since been expanding the portfolio with apps that support it. Android Instant Apps bring the native experience of an app to the user without them installing it. Google says that the Instant Apps are available starting today across every country where Google Play operates.



Along with the announcement, Google also shared some statistics of the apps that already support Instant Apps. Vimeo with Instant App saw an increased session duration by 130 percent, while US based Jet which is a shopping portal saw up to 27 percent conversion rate. Even NYTimes Crosswords saw twice the number of sessions per user through the Instant App.



To activate Instant Apps on your smartphone running Android 6.0+, users will have to opt in for the support. Go to Settings and tap Google from the list. Under Services section, tap on Instant Apps which will open up a screen with a slider on top-left. Turn Instant Apps On by moving the slider after which you will have to accept the opt-in message. All the Instant Apps you use will show up in this section.



Android Instant Apps currently have more than 50 apps that support the features. However, we were not able to get hold of a single Instant App here in India.

