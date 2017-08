The next iteration of Google 's OS, Android O will be unveiled on Monday, August 21.

Android O is touching down to Earth with the total solar eclipse, bringing some super

sweet) new powers!" Google revealed on

Just a few hours ago, Evan Blass tweeted out the following:

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's an iterative mobile platform version upgrade! pic.twitter.com/izDHLXEJgh — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 20, 2017

Google's reveal of the next Android version also happens to fall on the day when a solar eclipse

Where can you watch the livestream of the event?

Google will host its event in New York City at 2:40 PM ET, that's around 12:10 AM on August 22 in India where it will answer the biggest question of the year, what does the O stand for?

Google's event will be live

streamed on the Android website here

Google has been teasing us with the probable name of the next Android. With speculations revolving around Octopus, Oatmeal Cookie among others. One that stands out though is Oreo, which has also been teased by the company many times. But it's just a matter of 4 hours now till Google reveals the O in Android O.

the Android website.