Android Oreo is the sweetest new dessert because?

Right from Cupcake to Gingerbread to KitKat and now Oreo,has been carrying out the tradition to name each of itsiteration after a dessert. On Monday, Google took the wraps off its eighth version of Android and announced that it will be called Oreo. Now Oreo is something that's universally acknowledged as one of the most popular cookie since its introduction back in 1912. So, it was only logical for Google to opt for the name as it could be recognised globally. Similarly, in 2013, Google partnered with Nestle and named Android 4.4.4 as KitKat.Google's new Android version brings in myriad flavours of creme filling between two chocolate cookies which makes it the sweetest dessert.We would see a large adoption of Picture-in-Picture (PIP) display now that it comes integrated into.0 Oreo. So while you're watching a video or are on a video call with your friend, you can just press the home button which will, in turn, minimise it to a small window on the screen and you can continue browsing the Internet, fire up another app or do everything else.It's not a new feature per say as OEMs have introduced and discarded the feature many times. Notification dots, similar to app badges on iOS allow users to check notifications without dropping down the notification shade. Instead, whenever a Notification Dot appears on an app, you can just long-press it which will reveal the notification as a pop-up. The Dots go away as soon as you have read the notification alert.Android Oreo enhances text selection by using machine learning and suggesting actions of the words that are highlighted. It also automatically highlights words that are together. For instance, if you highlight a phone number, the pop-up action badge will display an option to call the number. Similarly, when you select text, it will show you an option to Web Search it.Android Oreo brings aggressive background limits which will control background app activity for a better performance. It will limit unintentional overuse of battery which will result in better usage time.Android Oreo brings subtle interface modifications in an attempt to make it minimalistic. The notification panel has received an overhaul and now features the editing and Settings shortcut below the toggles. Also, the notification panel now comes in white colour theme.The Settings app also has been toned down to accommodate everything basic, while more advanced features go into the Advanced tab under every setting.Android Oreo comes with Google Play Protect built into the system and enables automatic control over malicious apps preventing them to be installed by users along with real-time scanning of over 50 billion apps.Released last week, Android Instant Apps bring the capability of accessing native Android apps without installing them on your smartphone. Users can directly access the app in its entirety without going through the hassle of the installation process. Android Instant Apps currently are less in numbers but support is rolling out by developers for existing apps.With Android Oreo, Google is implementing system-wide Autofill. So if you had saved some details on Chrome, with Android 8.0 you will be able to fill information anywhere across the system. This feature will particularly remove the hassle of entering details every time you log into a service.