Antarctica's Massive Iceberg Is Starting to Disintegrate

Last week, the Larsen C Ice Shelf gave birth to a trillion pound baby, an iceberg now dubbed A68. The latest observations suggest this big berg has moved 1.5 miles from its starting point, and that it's already starting to crack up.



The 5,800-square-kilometer iceberg A68 finally calved on July 12th , and scientists are now closely monitoring its progress. Its trajectory is difficult to predict, particularly because smaller chunks are expected to fall away from the superstructure and pursue their own destiny in the cold choppy waters of the Weddell Sea. The US National Ice Center suspects A68 will drift east-northwest along the the Antarctic Peninsula in the Weddell Gyre over the next several months. It'll likely fracture before drifting far enough north to enter into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current .

The weight of the ice, and the strain imposed by the swirling currents in the Weddell Sea, is placing a lot of pressure on the berg, and it's starting to show. Satellite images from ESA and the European Union's Copernicus Program show that the berg is indeed splintering. Legions of small icebergs are starting to appear around A68's perimeter, while new cracks are steadily forming around the edges. At the berg's northern tip, three rather sizeable icebergs have broken off.

A shot of A68 and the Larsen C Ice Shelf on July 14, just two days after the calving event. (Image courtesy Deimos Imaging, an UrtheCast Company.