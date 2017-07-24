Antarctica's Massive Iceberg Is Starting to Disintegrate
George Dvorsky | Gawker MediaJul 24, 2017, 10.58 AM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
Continue reading
Tags: sciencelarsen c ice shelflarsen cits cracking upicebergsiceberg right aheadiceberg a68ice shelvesEarth SciencesAntarcticaA68
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
A Delaware-Sized Iceberg Is Tearing Off Antarctica Right Now
We Just Found Out Antarctica Is Covered in Rivers
Why Did an Enormous Chunk of West Antarctica Suddenly Start Melting?
Google confirms buying data science community Kaggle
Preschoolers Hospitalized After School Science Experiment Goes Wrong
This Duckling Debate Shows How Science Really Gets Done
Shot for Gizmodo
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
Snooty, World's Oldest Known Manatee, Dies at 69 and I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
-
UK Government Says All Drones Will Now Need to Be Registered
Lab-Grown Livers Might Save Lives Sooner Than You Think
Australia Releases Trove of Scientific Data from Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 Search
NSA Chief Mike Rogers Is Not Here for Trump and Putin's "Impenetrable Cyber Security Unit"
Incredible Self-Folding Robots Work Without Batteries or Wires
Verizon Says It Was Totally Just Testing How to Throttle Video
Antarctica's Massive Iceberg Is Starting to Disintegrate
'It's a Miracle': Embalmer Says Salvador Dali's Mustache 'Still Intact' After 28 Years in Grave