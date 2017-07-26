Apple Declines to Comment on Donald Trump's Claim Tim Cook 'Promised Me 3 Big Plants-Big, Big, Big'

Photo: AP

President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Apple CEO Tim Cook had called him up and "promised me three big plants-big, big, big."



"I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won't consider my administration an economic success," Trump added. "He called me, and he said they are going forward."

Apple, which does do a limited amount of manufacturing in the US, declined to comment to the WSJ. But it has committed to investing some $2 billion in funds which will invest in US manufacturing, and its iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is reportedly looking to invest $7 billion in a US-based facility after being promised a sweetheart tax deal .

Did Tim Cook really call Trump to promise him three Apple factories? Might as well take the president at his word, given he's never, ever misrepresented a manufacturing deal , right?

