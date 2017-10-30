Apple Reportedly Fires Engineer After Daughter's iPhone X Video Goes Viral
Per
the Verge
, YouTuber Brooke Amelia Peterson says her father lost his job as an Apple engineer after she recorded a short video showing off the device's design and a few features such as the Cover Sheet notification screen and
In the video, as seen below, the
"On Tuesday, I woke up and my iPhone X video was going viral," Peterson
said in a new video
. "I was on the trending page ... My dad was a privileged engineer who worked on the iPhone X and he had one. After Apple released their keynote, after plenty of Youtubers posted
"I have no idea how my video got so much attention considering how many other iPhone X videos there are out there from other YouTubers," she added. "... At the end of the day, when you work for Apple, it doesn't matter how good of a person you are, if you break a rule they just have no tolerance."
Peterson said she had immediately taken down the video, but that her dad was ultimately let go for violations of Apple's policy and that neither were bitter at the company over the incident.
