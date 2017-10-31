Apple’s blue-eyed boy iPhone X goes on pre-orders in India from October 27

Apple India
is all set to welcome its blue-eyed boy of 2017 in the country on October 27. Pre-orders for the iPhone X will kick off from Friday, October 27 both on online retail websites and offline stores. The iPhone X is a much-anticipated phone by Apple accompanied by the hype as it is the company's first phone to come with a display that scales to the four corners.
Amazon India
and
Flipkart
have already gone live with their respective product pages of the iPhone X with pre-orders beginning from the aforementioned date at 12:31 PM on Flipkart and from midnight on Amazon India.
Interested buyers may pre-order the iPhone X which will retail starting at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. It will be available in Silver and Space Grey colours. Accessories for the iPhone X will also be made available with silicon and leather cases going up for sale from Rs 3,500 while a leather folio case will be up for Rs 8,600. Along with this, Lightning docs will also be available at Rs 4,700.
The iPhone X features
a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display in a glass and aluminium chassis. Underneath it, lies the all-new A11 Bionic chipset backed by three-core GPU. The iPhone X comes with dual 12-megapixel cameras with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture on the rear and a 7-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture snapper on the front. The smartphone has also ditched TouchID fingerprint sensor in lieu of an array of face-recognition modules on the front- FaceID enabled by the TrueDepth camera system.