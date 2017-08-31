Apple's Next iPhones Will Officially Be Announced September 12

Journalists got a nice invitation in the mail today confirming Apple's rumored press event on September 12. The keynote, held at Apple's new campus, will very likely be the place that Apple announces it's new line of iPhones, the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and the Anniversary iPhone .



The latter has been the focus of leaks out of Cupertino for months now. The device will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and will potentially be a major technological leap forward for the company, which is necessary as smartphone designs are currently very stagnant and thus very boring.

Besides three new phones, Apple is also rumored to be releasing a third iteration of the Apple Watch- the first with LTE connectivity . There are also rumors of a new Apple TV capable of handling 4K content, though Apple might reserve any announcements in the home theater space for later this year when its smart speaker, the HomePod , is expected to launch.

[ The Loop ]