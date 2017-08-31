Astronomers Finally Solve the Mystery of the Ancient Star That Vanished After 14 Days
Six centuries ago, a group of Korean astronomers noticed something remarkable amongst the star cluster called Wei or the tail of the scorpion. A new bright star that appeared from nowhere, only to vanish after 14 nights.
For centuries, astronomers across the globe sought an explanation for this puzzling phenomenon. They analyzed various possibilities such as a supernova but the star or the bright light, disappeared too quickly to be a supernova.
Mike Shara, an astrophysicist at the
American Museum of Natural History has been seeking an answer for this ancient phenomenon that happened on March 11, 1437, observed and recorded by the Korean royal astronomers. "Now, about 25 years later, we've finally come up with it,"
Shara said to New York Times
.
On August 30, Shara and his fellow researchers published their findings in the journal Nature titled " Proper-motion age dating of the progeny of Nova Scorpii AD 1437 ."
Shara says the phenomenon Korean astronomers witnessed in 1437 was a classical nova. Classical nova, unlike a supernova, is not a destructive process.
While the supernova occurs during the last stellar evolutionary stages of a massive star's life, when a sudden and massive explosion occurs, the largest explosion that takes place in space, causing a sudden appearance of a "new" bright star, before slowly fading from sight over several weeks or months.
Classical nova, on the other hand, occurs in a binary star system where the white dwarf pulls hydrogen off the red dwarf. A white dwarf is a small, yet very dense star that is typically the size of a planet, while red dwarf is a small, old, relatively cool star.
When enough hydrogen builds up on the white dwarf's surface a massive explosion happens that makes the star temporarily brighter and this temporary brightness was what the Korean astronauts witnessed centuries ago.
"With more and more hydrogen, the pressure builds until it sets off a thermonuclear explosion, a burst of light known as a nova that is up to a million times as bright as the sun," writes Kenneth Chang in New York Times .
Soon the white dwarf fades, "the cycle repeats until the next explosion, which could be up to 100,000 years later". Dr. Shara compares this process to a hydrogen bomb going off on top of this white dwarf star.
Dr. Shara's discovery is attributed to Harvard's recent digitization of its incredible collection of glass-plated images of the stars, a record of the night sky that stretches back for well over a 100 years.
Dr. Shara and group searched the astronomical archives and discovered a picture of the white dwarf star from 1923, which helped them to find how far the off-center point of light had moved across the sky over the past century.
They used this information and traced it back to where it would have been in 1437, which was precisely at the center of the Wei star cluster, what Korean astronomers recorded back then.
Additional images from Harvard of the same star in the 1940s showed modest changes in brightness resulting from classical nova eruptions.
Steve N. Shore, a professor at the
University of Pisa, in an accompanying commentary in Nature described Shara and teams work as "a lovely piece of historical scholarship."
However, it doesn't end well for the red dwarf as it will be cannibalized by its white dwarf companion and then shredded.
Image Credits:
Header image: By Rogelio Bernal Andreo
