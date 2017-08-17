Asus silently launched its best dual camera phone in India

Asus , silently launched the Asus Zenfone Zoom S in India via Nokia 8 isn't the only dual camera phone to launch today. Taiwanese computer giant, silently launched the AsusZoom S in India via Flipkart today for an affordable price of Rs 26,999. The phone sports a dual camera setup that Asus claims can deliver up to 2.6X optical zoom, more than the OnePlus 5 or the iPhone 7 Plus for that matter.

The phone is a follow-up to the bulky Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom that the company launched at CES earlier this year. The highlight of the Zenfone Zoom S are the twin 12-megapixel cameras on the back. The primary sensor has f/1.7 aperture and a 25mm wide-angle lens while the secondary sensor has a 59mm zoom lens and large 1.4um pixels. The secondary sensor can zoom up to 2.3X optical zoom and 12X of digital zoom.

The camera on the back also has Optical Image Stabilisation

(

OIS) and Electronic Image Stablisation

(

EIS) and can record videos in 4K.

On the front is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and Sony IMX214 sensor.

The phone has a 5.5-inch fullHD AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood is a mid-range processor by Qualcomm coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Asus has also packed a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging and fast charging. As a result, the phone weighs a hefty 170grams. It will be available in Navy Black and Glacier Silver colour variants.

The Asus Zoom S is a Flipkart exclusive and is already available to buy.