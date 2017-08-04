Boeing’s test pilots sketched a Dreamliner in the sky across the US
Subhrojit MallickAug 4, 2017, 04.27 PM IST
Long-haul flights are bad as it is. Doing a test
flight is even worse. So the test pilots of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet decided to turn the tedious testing process into art. For 18 hours, the pilots flew 10,000 miles over the United States and the Dreamliner traced its own outline over the country.
The jet took off from Seattle's Boeing Field on Wednesday afternoon and returned back at 9:40 a.m. the next day. This was an endurance test for the new
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine that the 787 Dreamliner is powered by, to acquire the required certification.
It would have been impossible for the people on the ground to know what the pilots were up to unless you were tracking the flight path for BOE004 ( tail number N7874) on flight tracking websites like Flightradar24 and Flightaware.
And it's not the first time these creative pilots creative such over-the-air art pieces. During the Super Bowl in 2014, the Boeing test pilots flew a 747 painted in Seahawks colours to trace ' 12' in the sky in honour of the team's 12th man.
In 2012, the pilots were on a similar 18-hour endurance test when they thought of sketching ' 787' and Boeing's logo in the sky.
See how and *why* @BoeingAirplanes decided to draw a giant 787 in the sky. https://t.co/9zGZc72Prf #dataviz by... https://t.co/941JVAX84s
