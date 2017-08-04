Boeing’s test pilots sketched a Dreamliner in the sky across the US

Long-haul flights are bad as it is. Doing a test flight is even worse. So the test pilots of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet decided to turn the tedious testing process into art. For 18 hours, the pilots flew 10,000 miles over the United States and the Dreamliner traced its own outline over the country.

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine that the 787 Dreamliner is powered by, to acquire the required certification.



It would have been impossible for the people on the ground to know what the pilots were up to unless you were tracking the flight path for BOE004

tail number N7874) on flight tracking websites like Flightradar24 and Flightaware.

And it's not the first time these creative pilots creative such over-the-air art pieces. During the Super Bowl in 2014, the Boeing test pilots flew a 747 painted in Seahawks colours to trace

12' in the sky in honour of the team's 12th man.

In 2012, the pilots were on a similar 18-hour endurance test when they thought of sketching

787' and Boeing's logo in the sky.