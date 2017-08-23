Breitbart's Editor-in-Chief Was Tricked by an Absurdly Fake Steve Bannon Email Account

Photo: Getty

Using a very fake Steve Bannon email account, an email prankster has apparently tricked the editor of far-right news site Breitbart .com into providing a bizarre peek into his disturbing id.



The UK-based prankster, who goes by the handle @SINON_REBORN, previously fooled White House staffers into arguing with fake versions of their coworkers by imitating their names with phony email addresses. Now, the prankster has posted his correspondence with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow using the email address "steven.bannon@usa.com"-even though the name of the Breitbart executive chairman recently ousted from the White House is Stephen Bannon.

In emails @SINON_REBORN shared on Twitter, Marlow told fake Steve Bannon that he did "five stories on globalist takeover positioning you as only hope to stop it," before stating that he and other Breitbart staffers were Bannon's "surrogates" ready to "do the dirty work."

Advertisement

Fake Bannon responded by showing his approval of a Breitbart story suggesting Ivanka Trump "pushed out" Bannon . Then Marlow responded with an especially disparaging comment about Ivanka and Kushner: "Best conspiracy on the whole internet is Jared is an actual cuckhold," suggesting Ivanka was literally engaging in the kind of infidelity that has become an obsession (verging on a verbal tic) for the far-right.

Next, fake Bannon asked, "So do you think you'll have them packed and shipping out before Christmas?"

"Let me see what I can do... hard to know given your description of them as evil," Marlow responded. "I don't know what motivates them. If they are semi normal, then yes, they out by end of year."

Advertisement

As @SINON_REBORN has a penchant for ramping up the weirdness once his targets are hooked, the prankster then shared a ridiculously fake anecdote about President Trump: "Did I ever tell you Donald has red wine decanted through Melania's used pantihoes? ... to catch the silt. That goes no further than us! he told me late one night after he'd unwound with too large a Scotch."

"This makes more sense to me then you think" the editor-in-chief responded, even though Trump is famously sober. "When the best looking dude in my high school (who went on to play for the Yaknees) defended R Kelly pissing on chicks to me, I knew certain people at certain stature played by different rules. Chasing dragons normal people never even consider..."

Yikes!

In addition to Marlow, the prankster seemingly conned Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak. And back in July, the prankster duped a number of White House officials: Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was fooled by a fake Jared Kushner account; then-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was tricked by a fake Reince Priebus account; and Eric Trump fell for emails from a fake Donald Trump Jr. (yes, his own brother). Previously, @SINON_REBORN has gone after the CEOs of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Barclays.



Advertisement

Marlow did not immediately respond to Gizmodo's request for comment. In a message to CNN, he shrugged off the prank, admitting that "an imposter deceitfully obtained and shared with CNN tongue-in-cheek emails that revealed that we feel Globalists present an existential threat to the agenda that got President Trump elected."

"If people want to know our thinking," Marlow added, "they don't need to judge us on illicitly obtained comments that were intended to be private, they can simply read our front page."

[ CNN , Twitter ]