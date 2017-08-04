Charli XCX’s new video has hot men licking pancakes and flamingoes
In an interview with the Junkee, Charlie says, "Obviously, the whole idea behind my video was to avert the male gaze. All the guys are in this video because they have a sense of humour and because they understood the concept. I told them about the whole idea of averting male gaze and they were all really into it and reacted really positively to it," she added. "You can read into that deep or as little as you want, but obviously I made a conscious decision not to be in the video and to have all the guys doing the sexy things that girls are normally doing - which I think they enjoyed."
About getting all the male stars in one platform, and kickstarting the video, she explains "I knew a lot of the guys already so I basically just harassed them for months and hit them up and and said, "Please do this video." Some people were super chill and really easy and for some people it took longer, but everyone was down. I actually joined a really funny dating app that I knew some people were on so that I could get to them, which is kind of crazy. Most of the time I was just hitting people up and I'm really happy that the guys said yes. No one was a diva."
The talented 25-year old pop star, has co-written a variety of songs with celebrated artists, Iggy Azalea, Katy Perry, Will.I.Am, and Rita Ora, among others. Charli's own, third album is due to be released next year.
#SKIAFashionFeels
We cannot even begin to get started on the fashion. Even if it is men's. Whether it's the body tattoos, or half unbuttoned floral shirts, there is enough swag for us to ignore other girl videos (at least for today).
Someone seriously dropped the heat on this. Did you just call for a bathroom break?
This article has been contributed by SKIA | Internet's Most Fun-Filled Fashion Community