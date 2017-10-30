Check Out Elon Musk's Tunnel
Elon Musk and his Boring Company have been very busy digging a deep, long hole under Los Angeles, and Musk wants to show it off.
On Saturday, the
In a subsequent tweet , Musk expressed his desire to keep on boring until the tunnel stretches from the airport to U.S. Route 101, which would be quite a feat as the proposed route would require drilling through Santa Monica, Brentwood or possibly Beverly Hills.
The portion shown off above is "500 ft so far," he wrote. "Should be 2 miles long in three or four months and hopefully stretch the whole 405 N-S corridor from LAX to the 101 in a year or so."
Musk was originally restricted to tests on SpaceX company grounds, but
received the go-ahead
to begin digging the tunnel further from the Hawthorne City Council in August.
Musk's stated end goal is to
build a vast network of tunnels
zipping with electrically powered sleds carrying both passenger cars and possibly some form of small people mover at 125 miles per hour, in theory diverting some of L.A.'s infamous gridlock into a faster secondary
Even if that experiment is successful, building it on the massive scale shown in his concept videos would require tearing up huge stretches of the city, and thus beating an unfriendly regulatory environment , not to mention billions of dollars in funding.
We've asked the Boring Company for some more info, including just what that track is intended to carry, and will update this post if we hear back.