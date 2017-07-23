Check Out How Samsung Describes Its Male and Female Bixby Assistants
After months of delays,
Inside Bixby's "language and speaking style" menu, Samsung describes its female voice as "chipper" and "cheerful," while the male voice is described as "confident" and "assertive."
The words appear in the main Bixby menu where users are asked to pick a gender for the service's voice.
Samsung's Bixby assistant is rolling out today, although not all S8 owners will get immediate access to the service. In our own tests, we couldn't get the Bixby assistant to work, but we were able to access the above menu.
We've reached out to Samsung for a comment, and will update the story when we hear back.