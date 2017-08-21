Dammit! WhatsApp for JioPhone isn't coming anytime soon
Siddharth Chauhan Aug 21, 2017, 05.55 PM IST
Yes, you heard that right. As we near August 24, the day from when people would be able to pre-book JioPhone, a lot of things are still unknown about the much-anticipated feature phone from Reliance. When the JioPhone was announced last month, during the demonstration, we got a look at the apps JioPhone would be running when it breaks cover. That is when we saw Facebook and
Jio's own bouquet of services that were installed on the phone.
Reports surfaced that Jio was in talks with
WhatsApp, the instant messenger which garners over 200 million monthly users from India alone, to create a special version of their app that could be deployed on the JioPhone for users.
On Monday, in a meeting with the Indian media,
Alan Kao, who is a Software Engineer at WhatsApp made it clear that he wasn't
"
aware of any plans to expand our platforms." It's pretty much an indirect denial and consumers who had thought that the messaging service would be available on feature phones anytime soon, it seems will have to wait for quite a while before WhatsApp rolls out its tweaked service to feature phones at all.
What's interesting is that even though the numbers tell that India is one of the biggest markets for WhatsApp, which Kao reiterated when he spoke to the journalists, is leaving out on a phone that is capable of disrupting the entire smartphone-feature phone segment in the market. JioPhone will anyway support its own JioChat app and so Jio might be looking forward to growing that user base.
But this also means that there will be no WhatsApp for HMD Global's
Nokia branded feature phones like the much talked about Nokia 3310 which was launched at MWC earlier in the year. HMD Global executives have already stated that the onus is on WhatsApp to develop a version of the service for their platform.
More details about the JioPhone are expected to be revealed on August 24. The Nokia 3310, on the other hand, is already available in the market, though it only works on 2G networks. However, there is chatter that a 3G version could be in the works.
