Did Google try to acquire Snapchat for $30 billion?
Snapchat
Facebook wasn't the only company to show interest in acquiring Snapchat. Search engine giant Google was also in the running. According to Business Insider, Evan Spiegel's company was offered $30 billion by Google in 2016 before Snap went public, right before its last funding round. The offer was something most people inside Snap knew and it was apparently on the table after the IPO as well.

But as expected, Evan Spiegel is terrifyingly independent and apparently showed no interest in being acquired by Google. Turns out, the offer would have saved Snap's valuation from falling to $15 billion after going as high as $30 billion when it first went public in May this year.

By joining forces, Snap would have received the backing of Google's data as well Google's R&D in image recognition and computer vision to show information about what's in everyone's Snaps. Google on the other hand finally would have had a successful social media app after consistently failing with Google+, Wave and Buzz.

Both of them could have also fused Google Glass with Snap Spectacles to bring out a cutting edge AR device.

As shareholders realised Google's interest, Snap's share price rose by around 2.3 per cent yesterday after a long period of decline which happened on the back of Facebook's strong push for Snapchat Stories clones on all its messaging apps.

Google did manage to have a stake in Spiegel's business after Google's growth-stage investment fund CapitalG invested in Snap in 2016 contributing to the company's valuation of $20 billion in 2016.

Unlike Facebook, Google's relationship with Snap has been more amicable. While Facebook pushed hard to clone the app's features , Google's chairman Eric Schmidt was an advisor to Spiegel. Snap also runs on Google's productivity suite and has committed to spending $2billion on Google's cloud servers over the next five years.

