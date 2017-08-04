Did Google try to acquire Snapchat for $30 billion?
But as expected, Evan Spiegel is terrifyingly independent and apparently showed no interest in being acquired by Google. Turns out, the offer would have saved Snap's valuation from falling to $15 billion after going as high as $30 billion when it first went public in May this year.
By joining forces, Snap would have received the backing of Google's data as well Google's R&D in image recognition and computer vision to show information about what's in everyone's Snaps. Google on the other hand finally would have had a successful social media app after consistently failing with Google+, Wave and Buzz.
Both of them could have also fused Google Glass with Snap Spectacles to bring out a cutting edge AR device.
As shareholders realised Google's interest, Snap's share price rose by around 2.3 per cent yesterday after a long period of decline which happened on the back of Facebook's strong push for Snapchat Stories clones on all its messaging
Google did manage to have a stake in Spiegel's business after Google's growth-stage investment fund CapitalG invested in Snap in 2016 contributing to the company's valuation of $20 billion in 2016.
Unlike Facebook, Google's relationship with Snap has been more amicable. While Facebook pushed hard to clone the app's features , Google's chairman