Did the Army Chief of Staff Just Subtweet President Trump?
General Mark A. Milley is a tough guy. If you've ever seen him speak, you probably know two things about him: He loves
Boston sports teams
and he doesn't put up with bullshit. Well, judging by
his tweet
from early this morning, General Milley has had enough of his own Commander in Chief's bullshit.
Normally, a blanket denunciation of racism and hatred wouldn't be considered a subtweet of the president. But we live in extraordinary times.
Advertisement
President Trump emboldened America's most vicious racists and bigots yesterday when he said, yet again, that "both sides" deserve scorn for what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend . In this case, "both sides" means both the side with all the Nazis and the side with all the people who opposed the Nazis.
Trump even referred to Friday's tiki torchlight neo-Nazi rally and insisted that some of those who attended were good people. It was such a disgusting and reprehensible comment that normally conservative commentators went so far as to say it was a " moral disgrace ."
General Milley was sworn in as
Advertisement
It's entirely possible that General Milley didn't intend for his tweet to be a direct attack on the president, but the timing certainly is curious. The mere fact that it could even be interpreted that as a criticism of Trump, as it has been by many people on social media, shows you just how messed up the country has become. Denouncing racism and Nazis means that you now stand on the opposite side of the president of the United States.
Trump has surrounded himself with plenty of military figures, including his new
As a reminder, General Kelly has been in his new job for just 19 days. He has outlasted Anthony Scaramucci's 12 days as Communication Director. But we'll see if Kelly lasts 19 days more. I'm not holding my breath.