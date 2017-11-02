Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Basically Brought a Nuclear Winter, Says New Model
If and when the nuclear holocaust begins to bring down society as we know it, it's not the initial blasts you should be worrying about. Carl Sagan and other scientists
once hypothesized
that dust blocking out the Sun could bring a nuclear winter. It probably happened before-to the
A team of scientists have dug deep into the specifics of the
You may have heard about the effects of the impact on climate before, but this model is based on even more data. The researchers wanted to revisit the climate change after new improvements in mathematics and better understanding of the impact angle of the asteroid and the composition of the Earth below the crater became available. Their results showed that the asteroid could have instantly tossed around 300 gigatons of sulfur and 420 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. For comparison, all of humanity dumps around 40 gigatons of carbon into the atmosphere annually .
You're probably wondering why the planet cooled instead of warmed. All of the sulfur would have drastically reduced the amount of incoming solar radiation, like putting a black cover over the greenhouse, explained Anthony Martin, a professor in the department of environmental sciences at Emory University.
The new model predicts that "that surface temperatures were reduced by > 20°C and took over 30 years to recover following the Chicxulub impact," according to
the paper
published in
Geophysical Research Letters
by scientists Natalia Artemieva from the Planetary
"The mass extinction would have wiped out even more plants an animals than we thought before," said Martin. He thought there was sufficient evidence to support the study's conclusion, while pointing out that this is just a model, and no model is exactly correct. "But this is a useful model," he said.
Does this mean anything to you today? Aside from better explaining where the dinosaurs went, no...unless there's a nuclear war or some event that could similarly knock lots of aerosol particles into the atmosphere. Then, well, sorry.