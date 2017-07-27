Disney Is Building Facial Recognition to Figure Out When You'll Laugh During Toy Story 5

The Walt Disney Company is using AI to determine how much audiences enjoy every single moment of their films.

At IEEE's Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition last weekend, Disney Research and Caltech explained their technique for tracking the facial expressions of people watching movies .

The research team calls their new algorithm "factorized variational autoencoders" (FVAEs). They claim the technology is so effective at recognizing complex expressions that, after analyzing a single audience member's face for about ten minutes, it can even predict that face's future expressions throughout the remainder of a film.

Credit: Disney Research and Caltech