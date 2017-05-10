Doctors Have Built a Magnetic Robot to Gently Explore Your Colon
As you get older, colonoscopies become an important part of maintaining your
In an attempt to streamline the procedure, and make it less invasive, medical researchers from
The capsule's tether, which facilitates power and the camera's live video feed, is significantly thinner than a traditional endoscope, making it less invasive. But the scope remains just as maneuverable, letting doctors still perform a thorough examination.
However, the biggest improvement here is that the capsule is pulled through the large intestine by the robot arm's magnet, instead of being pushed by a doctor. This reduces the pressure and physical exertion on the colon walls, minimizing pain or discomfort afterwards. There's the possibility that patients won't have to be put under during the procedure, which would mean less recovery time.
So far, the capsule has only been tested and remotely steered through a pig's large intestine, but the researchers are hoping to start human trials closer to the end of 2018. That means it will still be quite a few years before this technology is finally made available to proctologists. In the meantime, if you're due for a colonoscopy, you should just grin and bear it, as the alternative of ignoring your intestines could be much, much worse.