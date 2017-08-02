Does BlackBerry think it can charge 40k for a physical keyboard?

The year

BlackBerry KEYone, donning the classic physical keyboard. 2017, for all practical purposes has proven to be the year of comebacks. We saw Nokia rising from the ashes with a whole new lineup of phones. Kodak came out of nowhere and launched a phone. And today, good ol' BlackBerry returned to the Indian market with the BlackBerry KEYone, donning the classic physical keyboard

something which the company was

You read that right. With hardware that is identical to the

In the face of intense competition from brands like Moto, Xiaomi, Lenovo and the likes, BlackBerry has been trying desperately to remain afloat. After consistently failing to fit in, the company perhaps thought turning back the clock could be the decisive factor. But the prohibitive price of the phone negates the USP.

Nokia too went back to the basics and introduced the Nokia 3310. It even had the iconic Snake game to boot. The 3310 was a runaway success. You know why? Because it's price matched the model number. Rs 3310 is something we can pitch for the sake of being old-school cool. Forty grand? Not so much.

The physical keyboard on the KEYone is innovative no doubt. We longed to see the old coming together with the new. A modern day smartphone with the nostalgic hardware keyboard. Heck, we were even ready to sign up on BlackBerry Messenger once again. The keys can be customised to launch just about any app you want. The space bar is essentially the fingerprint sensor. You can swipe over the keyboard to navigate around the phone. Just what we thought an Android smartphone with a physical keyboard will be.

But just like the Nokia 3310 that comes without 4G, WhatsApp or support for any apps, the physical keyboard on the BlackBerry KEYone could be counterproductive. Touch keyboards have been proven to be faster than hardware ones. That's because it takes less of an effort to type. A touch Keyboard also offers features like multiple language support and swipe typing that makes the experience both diverse and efficient. The same cannot be said about a physical Keyboard. You can neither change the the layout of the keys, nor can you glide your fingers across it to type. No wonder anyone tried to make an Android phone with a physical keyboard in recent times. The world has simply moved on from it.

And then there's the rest of the hardware. The BlackBerry KEYone is powered by the same processor that powers the Rs

9,999 priced Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. It also happens to be Qualcomm's best mid-range processor last year that is quite efficient both in terms of power consumption and thermals. But it's performance could be mid-range at best. Not something you would expect from a phone priced in the premium flagship category.





BlackBerry has been considerate enough to increase the RAM and the storage. In India, the company launched the "Limited Edition Black" variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as compared to the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration available internationally. But guess what? Even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with the exact same configuration for one-third the price.

So is BlackBerry simply charging for the novelty that a physical keyboard brings to the world of smartphones which are increasingly looking the same across all brands? Perhaps so. You could also argue the DTEK security app that BlackBerry claims can monitor the security status of your phone in real-time. Essentially, it's just a marker for what apps have which permissions enabled, encryption status of your data

which happens by default on Android), and a few more options that can easily be accessed from the Settings app of any phone. There's nothing new there.

So what really justifies the price BlackBerry is charging Indians for a feature that is neither unique nor useful? Beats me.

