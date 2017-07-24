Donald Trump Is Back to Pretending Russia Had Nothing to Do With That Whole Election Hacking Thing

Photo: AP

President Donald Trump remains at least relatively sure it is not him but everyone else who is the titanic idiot, per freshly hired goon and White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who said on Sunday Trump still does not believe Russia was behind the 2016 hacks into Democratic email systems.



On CNN's State of the Union , Scaramucci said he had discussed the matter with the president and "He basically said to me, 'Hey you know, this is, maybe they did it, maybe they didn't do it.'"

"The mainstream media position on this, that they interfered in the election," Scaramucci added. "It actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You're going to delegitimize his victory?"

While Scaramucci neglected to note every US intelligence agency has publicly supported the conclusion the Russian government was behind the hacks, he did add Trump will require more time to make up his mind on the issue.

How very interesting, seeing as it seems like Trump has actually thought about the hacking obsessively. He's been all over the place on this thing, releasing incredibly deluded statements claiming the hacks did not influence the course of the election, and at times pinning the blame for the hacks on " other countries ," China , a 14-year-old , or "someone sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds ." At one point, he even suggested the Democratic National Committee hacked itself to "distract from the many issues facing their deeply flawed candidate and failed party leader."



For a brief time this summer, a brief glimpse of a more lucid Trump seemed to shine through, with the White House saying the president agreed it was "probably" Russia . But Trump is a flat circle, and not a very big one.

In any case, this weekend Trump also seemed to hint he believes he could just pardon himself and anyone else on his team federal investigators find colluded with said hackers , so that's nice for him.

