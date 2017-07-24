Donald Trump Is Back to Pretending Russia Had Nothing to Do With That Whole Election Hacking Thing
On CNN's State of the Union , Scaramucci said he had discussed the matter with the president and "He basically said to me, 'Hey you know, this is, maybe they did it, maybe they didn't do it.'"
"The mainstream media position on this, that they interfered in the election," Scaramucci added. "It actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You're going to delegitimize his victory?"
While Scaramucci neglected to note every US intelligence agency has publicly supported the conclusion the Russian government was behind the hacks, he did add Trump will require more time to make up his mind on the issue.
How very interesting, seeing as it seems like Trump has actually thought about the
For a brief time this summer, a brief glimpse of a more lucid Trump seemed to shine through, with the White House saying the president agreed it was "probably" Russia . But Trump is a flat circle, and not a very big one.
In any case, this weekend Trump also seemed to hint he believes he could just pardon himself and anyone else on his team federal investigators find colluded with said
