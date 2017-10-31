DxOMark claims the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has an amazing camera, better than even Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus
While everyone is harping about the
camera on the
iPhone 8 Plus
and the
Google Pixel 2
,
DxOMark
, the French imaging firm that rates cameras and lenses has claimed the
newly launched Huawei Mate 10 Pro
is better at taking still photos than the iPhone 8 Plus and the Google Pixel 2.
Yep, you read that right.
Huawei's approach of using a monochrome and colour sensor in its dual cameras has yielded better results in shooting stills than the iPhone's telephoto-wide angle combo and Google' single-lens approach.
The Mate 10 Pro scored a 100 out of 100
in still photography, one point more than the
Pixel 2
and four points more than the
iPhone 8 Plus
. Incidentally, the camera on the
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
is at par according to the tests done by DxO. Overall, the Mate 10 Pro is second best with 97 points, one point behind the Google Pixel 2 at 98.
DxO claims the Huawei Mate 10 Pro excels at "good exposures, particularly in indoor conditions; a very good wide aperture mode, which produces a mild, but attractive bokeh effect with few artifacts; and outstanding autofocus performance."
However, because of its different approach, zoomed photos result in some loss of detail as Huawei uses computational photography to achieve a 2X zoom, that the iPhone and the Galaxy Note 8 do it optically. DxO noted though that the zoomed photos are "noticeably better than the single-lens Google Pixel camera."
DxO also considers the Wide Aperture Mode a "a touch better than the iPhone 8 Plus's
Portrait mode."
However, it's video capabilities are not as good as its still photography. The Mate 10 Pro scored 91 in its tests, which is again more than the iPhone 8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8, but not more than the Google Pixel 2. DxO noted that while there are low levels of noise, good exposures, accurate white balance and pleasant colours, there is significant loss of detail under low light.
The Mate 10 Pro is powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin 970 processor which comes with its own neural processing unit. Huawei is implementing localised machine learning to get better imaging quality and it shows in the tests.
However, it has to be kept in mind that DxO is not the ultimate authority in rating smartphone cameras. It follows a standardised test comprising of 1500 test images and 20 hours of video in both controlled environments and indoor and outdoor settings. It is not an independent journalistic entity and in fact, DxOMark is paid by phone makers to test out its devices. It issues licenses for DxoMark Analyser which could mean that the cameras could be tuned to the company's standardised tests, thereby taking away any form of objectivity from the test. Moreover, something as transient as photo quality cannot easily be quantified.
Nevertheless, since the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is not launching in India any time soon, the phone with the
best camera (at least, according to DxOMark), remains the Google Pixel 2 XL and the iPhone 8 Plus. It is highly likely that the phone wouldn't come to India at all as Huawei didn't even launch the
P10 smartphone
in India. Huawei has also teased the launch of an Honor bezeless phone and considering it is focusing on the Honor branding in India, it may release a derivative of the Mate.
