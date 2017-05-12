El Nino Could Be Ready to Party Again as Soon as This Fall

GIF

Remember the halcyon days of 2016, when we were bidding adieu to El Nino and recovering from the death of Harambe? Well, the beloved gorilla may have departed this world for good, but El Nino will return. It always does.



Perhaps even as soon as this fall.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its monthly El Nino forecast bulletin, pegging the chances of the Chris Farley meme Pacific climate pattern developing in the fall of 2017 at 45 percent. El Nino, for the uninitiated, starts when abnormally warm surface water builds up across a vast stretch of the equatorial Pacific, disrupting circulation in the ocean and the atmosphere and leading to predictable patterns of drought and heavy rainfall worldwide.

On average, El Nino recurs every three to seven years , according to the Scripps Institute for Oceanography.

But... it's only been a year.

The monster El Nino of 2015/2016 was declared dead on May 23rd, 2016, followed just a few months later by a rather lackluster La Nina . Is it just our rotten luck that the El Nino beast is rumbling in its sleep again so soon? Or are such climatological encores to be expected when we've just lived through one of the most powerful El Nino on record ?

"It's hard to say-because we've really only had three strong El Nino events with good observations," Phil Klotzbach, a tropical storm expert at Colorado State University, told Gizmodo. "None of the other ones went back to El Nino again so quickly," he noted, referring to the El Nino events of 1982 and 1997.



Still, it's hard to decipher a pattern with only three data points. Klotzbach noted that there have been instances in which we've dipped into weak El Nino conditions again and again over a period of several years. "That's not unusual," he said.

Then again, as NOAA points out over at its excellent ENSO Blog , we've only seen a sequence of El Nino, La Nina, and El Nino again in three consecutive years once since 1950.

Typical weather impacts of El Nino during December through February. Image: National Weather Service

The latest CPC forecast estimates a close to 50 percent chance of El Nino developing in the fall, which still leaves a lot of room for things to go the other way. To declare a bonafide El Nino event, temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific not only have to be elevated at least 0.5 Celsius above average, we have to be pretty sure they'll remain elevated for several straight months. Right now, average model forecasts suggest surface ocean temperatures in that El Nino sweet spot will hover right around +0.5 C mark for the summer-but the models could be wrong. Things could wind up being hotter, or cooler.

El Nino could be your introverted friend who bails on the party at the last minute, or it could be the dude who arrives liquored up and ready to rage.

"I think if we make it to El Nino [conditions], we're just going to make it," Klotzbach said. Which is to say, we're probably not in for a repeat of last year's Godzilla El Nino, which, along with that little thing called climate change , pushed 2016 to become the hottest year on record. "Maybe I'm wrong-but if the model consensus is right, it'll be right on the money."

Still, can't hurt to whip up some new Chris Farley GIFs, just in case.