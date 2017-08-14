Elon Musk’s OpenAI is the new Dota 2 champion

In a surprise twist, a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup OpenAI defeated the crowd favourite Danylo

"

Dendi" Ishutin at Valve 's yearly Dota 2 tournament. The bot just had two weeks of real-time training before it went and crushed one of world's best player.

Engineers from OpenAI stated that the bot gained

"

lifetimes" of experience to become a pro at the game. Elon Musk himself has praised the AI claiming it is the first time that a bot has been able to defeat a human in competitive e-sports.

OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1502496922000

The bot managed to defeat Ishutin twice in a live one on one match after which he forfeited future matches with it. He was surprised that a bot was able to outplay a human and said the bot

"

feels a little like human, but a little like something else."

The news comes after Google's DeepMind AI defeated the world's best Go player, a traditional Chinese game considered the most complex board game ever. Dota 2 is even more complex in which teams of 5 players compete to capture and destroy the opponent's base. There are 113 playable characters each of which possess unique powers. This translates to incomprehensible probabilities to a human.

Musk's OpenAI is a nonprofit organisation aimed to prevent AI from taking over the world. Musk has been publicly apprehensive about the future and claimed AI poses a

"

fundamental risk to the existence of civilisation."





Ignore Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's War Over Killer Robots, the Real Challenge is Already Here In a surprise twist, a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup OpenAI defeated the crowd favourite Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin at Valve’s yearly Dota 2 tournament. The bot just had two weeks of real-time training before it went and crushed one of world’s best player.

The OpenAI team now has higher ambitions of taking on the best players in Dota 2 in a full 5-vs-5 match at next year's tournament.