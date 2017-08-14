Elon Musk’s OpenAI is the new Dota 2 champion
Subhrojit MallickAug 14, 2017, 12.13 PM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
In a surprise twist, a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup
OpenAI defeated the crowd favourite Danylo
"
Dendi" Ishutin at Valve's yearly Dota 2 tournament. The bot just had two weeks of real-time training before it went and crushed one of world's best player.
Engineers from OpenAI stated that the bot gained " lifetimes" of experience to become a pro at the game.
Elon Musk himself has praised the AI claiming it is the first time that a bot has been able to defeat a human in competitive e-sports.
The bot managed to defeat Ishutin twice in a live one on one match after which he forfeited future matches with it. He was surprised that a bot was able to outplay a human and said the bot " feels a little like human, but a little like something else."
The news comes after Google's DeepMind AI defeated the world's best Go player, a traditional Chinese game considered the most complex board game ever. Dota 2 is even more complex in which teams of 5 players compete to capture and destroy the opponent's base. There are 113 playable characters each of which possess unique powers. This translates to incomprehensible probabilities to a human.
Musk's OpenAI is a nonprofit organisation aimed to prevent AI from taking over the world. Musk has been publicly apprehensive about the future and claimed AI poses a " fundamental risk to the existence of civilisation."
The OpenAI team now has higher ambitions of taking on the best players in Dota 2 in a full 5-vs-5 match at next year's tournament.
Engineers from OpenAI stated that the bot gained " lifetimes" of experience to become a pro at the game.
OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
1502496922000
The bot managed to defeat Ishutin twice in a live one on one match after which he forfeited future matches with it. He was surprised that a bot was able to outplay a human and said the bot " feels a little like human, but a little like something else."
The news comes after Google's DeepMind AI defeated the world's best Go player, a traditional Chinese game considered the most complex board game ever. Dota 2 is even more complex in which teams of 5 players compete to capture and destroy the opponent's base. There are 113 playable characters each of which possess unique powers. This translates to incomprehensible probabilities to a human.
Musk's OpenAI is a nonprofit organisation aimed to prevent AI from taking over the world. Musk has been publicly apprehensive about the future and claimed AI poses a " fundamental risk to the existence of civilisation."
Ignore Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's War Over Killer Robots, the Real Challenge is Already Here
In a surprise twist, a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup OpenAI defeated the crowd favourite Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin at Valve’s yearly Dota 2 tournament. The bot just had two weeks of real-time training before it went and crushed one of world’s best player.
The OpenAI team now has higher ambitions of taking on the best players in Dota 2 in a full 5-vs-5 match at next year's tournament.
Ignore Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's War Over Killer Robots, the Real Challenge is Already Here
In a surprise twist, a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup OpenAI defeated the crowd favourite Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin at Valve’s yearly Dota 2 tournament. The bot just had two weeks of real-time training before it went and crushed one of world’s best player.
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
Elon Musk Quits Donald Trump
Elon Musk Launches Mystery Website, X.com
Ignore Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's War Over Killer Robots, the Real Challenge is Already Here
Elon Musk Would Like People to Hurry Up and Start Dying on the Moon Also
US Considers Chinese Investment in Artificial Intelligence a National Security Threat
What Will Elon Musk and Tim Cook Do For Trump's New 'Office of American Innovation'?
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
Fired Google Engineer James Damore Takes His Case to Reddit
-
Neo-Nazis Praise Trump's Response to Charlottesville: 'He Said He Loves Us All'
Xiaomi celebrates another milestone; creates world’s largest mosaic art which will feed 5 lac people
Another Great App Went Subscription Only and Everything Is Terrible
Amazon Is Cracking Down on Fake Eclipse Glasses That Could Get People Blinded
Sarahah and the mask that is anonymity
Doxed White Supremacist Caught Red-Handed With Torch at Charlottesville Wants to Put That Genie Back in the Bottle
Humans like faulty robots more than flawless ones
Facebook launches YouTube competitor called 'Watch'