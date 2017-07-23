Extremely Unruly Goat Smashes Office Glass Door, Comes Back for Seconds

GIF Gif Source: YouTube

A goat that was extremely bored, ornery, or both decided to smash in the front door of polyurethane manufacturer Argonics Inc.'s Colorado office this weekend, and the mystery may have gone unsolved were it not for the company's surveillance system.



Argonics uploaded video to YouTube of the goat's July 16 rampage on Monday, writing its staff was initially confused to discover nothing was stolen. But camera footage revealed the interloper to be none other than one real jerk of a goat who casually busted through one window, ran away, then decided-in what appeared to be a spirit of pure malevolence-that he didn't like the way the other one looked, either.

According to Denver broadcaster KUSA , said goat was accompanied by several accomplices, meaning there may be an entire flock out there, just ready to ruin some place of business's day.

Advertisement

[ YouTube via Reddit ]