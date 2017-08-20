EyeMyth 2017 Day 3: Building a better future

Khar

Jennifer Zheng

Andrea Harkin

Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara

Daniel Mulloy

Spryk

As EyeMyth 2017 moved into Day 3, the participants were starting to settle down with a firm grasp on what they wanted from their respective themes. Teams from the AR workshop saw their projects heading towards the prototyping stage with tons of storyboarding and ideation behind them. Teams made paper prototypes, which were then filmed to get a sense of what the final product will look like.There were analogue and digital prints by the dozen as the teams rushed to check their prototypes, there were even some animated paintings. Another highlight of the day was Photogrammetry workshop. Photogrammetry is a technique which utilizes the use of photography to survey and map measurements between objects. In games, this technique is used to create super high-resolution textures for objects placed in the virtual world. Dice's Star Wars: Battlefront uses this technique to recreate the fictional forests of Endor within the game world. The participants were given a rundown on the basic techniques involved in the process so that they could leverage the process for their own projects.For the attendees, the VR film screenings were the main attraction with more highlights that continued to show the audience what VR was capable off, immersing them into a new outlet for creative media. The art and AR installations complemented the VR screenings providing a unique counterpoint to the enclosed VR experience. Whether we like it or not, we are moving to a future where media will be different and EyeMyth is a glimpse at that future.Day three then moved to a new venue, AntiSocial atwith a promise of wild AV performances but before that were screenings of BAFTA Award winning animation and Live action short films, featuring works by Andrea Harkin, Samir Mehanovic,among others. The Party bytells the tale of a night of drinking, dancing and young love in Belfast 1972, A Love story byis an animated tale of love faced with darkness, Mouth of Hell by Samir Mehanovicrecounts the tale of an 8-year-old boy selling coal to local markets in Jharia, India, Tough by Jennifer Zheng is an animated short depicting the conversation between a woman and her British-born daughter, Richard John Seymour's Consumed is a cinematic journey through the landscapes, mines, factories, and shipyards of Chinese production, Jac Clinch's Alan Dimension tells an animated tale of a man who uses precognition to foresee the fate of his breakfast and Home byis a hard-hitting tale of refugees travelling through borders in the trunk of a car.We then moved to the main event of the evening, visual performances by FILM feat. Alt-Q and Strange movements. FILM's sonic vision pulls together elements of house and techno with influences from Hip Hop, Jungle and even pop music. He was accompanied for his live set by the visual collective Alt-Q who are crafted a collage of moody, found footage from India overlaid with sound-reactive motion graphics.Strange Movements is a live AV showcase by Mumbai-based artistsand thebigfatminimalist a.k.a Aniruddh Mehta. Splicing various new media techniques, the duo created an original dance floor experience that immerses its audience in a world of sound and light.With that another day drew to a close, check back here for more on EyeMyth 2017 and all the happenings from the final day.