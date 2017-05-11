Famous Meteorite That Nailed a Person Has Finally Been Sold
The only thing worse than getting struck by lightning or a
large, flying bird
is getting struck by a
According to Christie's, the
"Estimated at $5000-8000, the 10.3 gram specimen of Sylacauga sold for $7500 ($728/g) including the buyer's premium," Daryl Pitt, meteorite consultant for Christie's, told Gizmodo. "By way of example, the price of 24K gold today is $39.05/g and so this specimen sold for 18.5 times its weight in gold."
According to Pitt, Sylacauga wasn't along. Other pieces, like a slice of a Gibeon Meteorite that originated from the iron-rich core of an ancient asteroid, sold today as well. If you were in the market for a pretty piece of space junk, today was your day to thrive.
"More than half of the lots sold for their high estimate or more including, at $37,500, a specimen which contains the oldest matter mankind can touch," Pitt said. He was referring to the calcium-rich deposits inside a recently-sold carbonaceous meteorite from Chihuahua, Mexico, which are estimated to be 4.567 billion years old. "It was a very, very good day for meteorites at Christie's."
Meteorites come from fragments of asteroids located within the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. These hunks of space rock were able to make it all the way through Earth's atmosphere and apparently, to Christie's. Owning a piece of something that old and that foreign isn't cheap, but if you've got money to blow, why not?
