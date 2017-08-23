Finally, Lamborghini Has Made a Phone Exclusively for Assholes

Image: Screengrab via Tonino Lamborghini

Here's the perfect gift for the special someone in your life who can't afford a Lamborghini, but likes to dress and accessorize like they can: a $2,450 "Alpha-One" premium smartphone.



Per the Verge , this ridiculous money-hole-posing-as-a-phone clocks in with "the most luxurious technology "-roughly similar specifications to a high-end smartphone that costs less than a third of the sticker price-as well as a "liquid metal" frame, "Italian handmade black leather" and the Tonino Lamborghini Raging Bull logo, which symbolizes "strength, courage, determination and boldness."

It does come with a leather phone case and a cable, but no adapter, because lol.

Here's the full feature set, per the Verge:

5.5-inch WQHD, 2560x1440, display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android Nougat

4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage

20-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera

3,250mAh battery

Dual SIM card support

Fingerprint scanner

Color me unimpressed. To pose as a real, live fake Lambo owner, you're going to need an entirely different feature set. Here's some suggestions:

Axe body spray dispenser

Photo gallery pre-loaded with pictures of your definitely real Lambo, which is in the shop, because you pushed it too hard, in an impromptu illegal street race, along uh the scenic Sicilian coast

App which reminds you to call your mom on laundry day

E-book of Neil Strauss' The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists



A wall adapter, since $2,450 apparently doesn't buy you a wall adapter



What the hell kind of music do fake Lambo guys listen to? Is it DJ Pauly D? We'll go with DJ Pauly D. The phone comes with DJ Pauly D

White House Communications Department parking pass

QR code which, when scanned, allows you to skip the line when you arrive in Hell



Enjoy, fellas!

[ The Verge ]