Finally, Lamborghini Has Made a Phone Exclusively for Assholes
Here's the perfect gift for the special someone in your life who can't afford a Lamborghini, but likes to
dress and accessorize
like they can: a
$2,450 "Alpha-One"
premium smartphone.
Per
the Verge
, this ridiculous money-hole-posing-as-a-phone clocks in with "the most luxurious
It does come with a leather phone case and a cable, but no adapter, because lol.
Here's the full feature set, per the Verge:
- 5.5-inch WQHD, 2560x1440, display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
- Android Nougat
- 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage
- 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- 3,250mAh battery
- Dual SIM card support
- Fingerprint scanner
Color me unimpressed. To pose as a real, live fake Lambo owner, you're going to need an entirely different feature set. Here's some suggestions:
- Axe body spray dispenser
- Photo gallery pre-loaded with pictures of your definitely real Lambo, which is in the shop, because you pushed it too hard, in an impromptu illegal street race, along uh the scenic Sicilian coast
- App which reminds you to call your mom on laundry day
-
E-book of Neil Strauss'
The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists
-
A wall adapter, since $2,450 apparently doesn't buy you a wall adapter
- What the hell kind of music do fake Lambo guys listen to? Is it DJ Pauly D? We'll go with DJ Pauly D. The phone comes with DJ Pauly D
- White House Communications Department parking pass
-
QR code which, when scanned, allows you to skip the line when you arrive in Hell
Enjoy, fellas!
[ The Verge ]