Fitbit got bored of making wearables, so it made a smartwatch

is a brand that is synonymous with fitness devices, but till now, the company had refrained for releasing a smartwatch. That changed yesterday as the fitness brand launched its first ever smartwatch, the. It's late to thegame and with Apple, Samsung and Garmin offering their own, Fitbit has a lot to prove.The Fitbit Ionic is built out of aluminium with plastic lines for antennas for the Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The watch is also water resistant and Fitbit claims it used nano-molding technique to fuse the plastic band and the metal dial together. Fitbit is offering three colour variants - silver, orange and grey.The watch is tapered at the back and a bit angled for the sensors to work accurately. There is a pair of buttons on the right and one on the left.The screen is of 384x250 resolution with 1000 nits of brightness ensuring that it is legible under direct sunlight.Fitbit claims the smartwatch can run for four days on a single charge, however using the GPS and frequent workouts will drain it faster. It is compatible with both iOS and Android. Anything above iOS 9 and Android 4.4 Kitkat will support the smartwatch.The Ionic runs on its own OS, the Fitbit OS which allows for third-party apps, Fitbit apps and Watchfaces to be installed. Apps like Strava, Accuweather and more are currently available with more hopefully under development. There is also support for notifications.In addition, the Ionic supports contactless payments which will support Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards. There's 2.5GB of storage and it can store your music which you can listen to by pairing a wireless headphone with it.At $299.95 (approximately Rs 19,200), it is more expensive than the Apple Watch in the global markets which might be the achilles heel of the device. There is no word as to when the smartwatch will be launched in India though and even if it ever will be.