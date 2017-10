Image: Apple / Emojipedia

Remember earlier this year when we told you 69 new emoji were on the way? Well, they've finally arrived for the iPhone in the iOS 11.1 update. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

The new emoji first showed up on Android Oreo back in August, but they looked less like the cute things featured in The Emoji Movie and more like weirdly drawn Simpsons characters. The Apple emoji, on the other hand, look so detailed you'd swear the T. rex could crawl right out of the screen. Have fun!