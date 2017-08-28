Google Doodle honours the world’s most influential cinematographer: James Wong Howe
James was one of the most desired cinema people to work with and considered by many as the master of using shadows to express emotions on celluloid which grew into the genre of what today is known as Film Noir cinema which uses low-key lighting along with black-and-white visuals. He was known for his inclination towards low-key lighting to produce some breathtaking effects and experimental techniques of shooting films. James was also one of the first few adopters of camera dolly with four wheels and a movable arm which was known as crab dolly.
He is also credited with discovering the use of a black velvet to make blue eyes reproduce better on films sensitive to the colour. His experimental techniques took a new turn when he shot one scene in The
James won