Google Doodle honours the world’s most influential cinematographer: James Wong Howe
Google Doodle is known for celebrating people who made a dent in the universe, some famous and some who work behind the scenes. One such person, a cinematographer who has been regarded as one of the most influential cinematographers of all time was remembered on his 118th birthday with a Doodle . James Wong Howe, a Chinese American who left his mark on over 130 films with his artistic prowess over cameras in an era marred with racial discrimination.

James was one of the most desired cinema people to work with and considered by many as the master of using shadows to express emotions on celluloid which grew into the genre of what today is known as Film Noir cinema which uses low-key lighting along with black-and-white visuals. He was known for his inclination towards low-key lighting to produce some breathtaking effects and experimental techniques of shooting films. James was also one of the first few adopters of camera dolly with four wheels and a movable arm which was known as crab dolly.


He is also credited with discovering the use of a black velvet to make blue eyes reproduce better on films sensitive to the colour. His experimental techniques took a new turn when he shot one scene in The Molly Maguires by using just a candle. Although uncredited, Howe is associated with using deep focus cinematography first, even before Gregg Toland used the technique on Citizen Kane, on his first film with sound, Transatlantic.

James won Academy Awards for cinematography for The Rose Tattoo and Hud, twice.
