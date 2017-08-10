Google improves 'Search' experience for Indian users

In a bid to further improve the search experience for its users in India, Google on Thursday introduced latest update to its 'Search' app.



The update, available in English, would provide users easy access to information like cricket scores and statistics, weather, nearby restaurants, ATMs, grocery stores and more, Google said in a statement.



The tappable shortcuts on the Google app for Android will appear immediately beneath the search bar.



Besides the four most often used shortcuts on the home screen, users can find dozens of other useful shortcuts by tapping the little arrow to the right of the shortcuts like nearby gas stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, vacation destinations and booking flight tickets.



The update also provides quick access to games like 'Tic-tac-toe', 'Roll a dice', 'Solitaire' and 'Fidget spinner'.



Goggle last month rolled out a latest update in its Search engine which will help the Indian users discover, promote and attend their favourite events in town.



"Starting today [July 21] in India, doing a search for many types of events on the Google mobile search app and mobile web will bring up a concise summary of events and activities from popular sites from across the web like BookMyShow.com, AllEvents.in, EventsHigh.com, and 10times.com," Google said in a statement.



So if you're a food lover, typing a quick search like, "food festivals in Delhi," will get you a listing of the best options in an easy-to-review format.



As part of this updated search experience for events, each listing contains key details in the event title including date, time, location, and even price where available.



Google has also released developer guidelines to help developers format their event listings so users can more easily find them when looking for activities and events on Google.