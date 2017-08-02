Google Internet Saathi connecting rural women to the Internet reaches 100,000 Indian villages

Google India 's initiative to bridge the gap between the rural women and the Internet dubbed as Internet Saathi is now live in 100,000 villages pan India. Google's program falls under its Helping Women Get Online initiative which was launched back in 2015 by Sundar Pichai himself, is also backed by Tata Trusts. At that time Google had also announced that they want to cover as much as 300,000 villages in the next couple of years.

The Internet Saathi program, in two years of its inception, has expanded into ten states and now hosts 25,000 women members called

'

Saathis' who are trained by the company to impart knowledge about the Internet in their respective villages.

Google notes that so far, over 10 million women have been a direct and indirect recipient of the benefits from the program by getting to know about using the Internet in their daily lives.

The program recently celebrated its second year anniversary by announcing its venture into two new states, Haryana and Bihar. Google says that the Internet Saathi program is aimed at covering around 1,000 villages and 7,000 villages in both the states respectively.

"From being afraid to touch a smartphone, worried that they will spoil it, to now demanding services that can help them get more from the Internet

-

rural India

Google also released some key findings about the Internet Saathi program. According to Google, almost 90 percent of women who have undergone the training under the Internet Saathi program now have a better understanding of the Internet. Around 25 percent women who learned to use the Internet have continued to use it for their benefits since. Google's findings also reveal that Gujarat is the state with the highest percentage of women who use the Internet after learning from Saathis at 35 percent while Rajasthan ranks the lowest in the same aspect.

As a part of the Internet Saathi program, women ambassadors get trained in the know-how of using the Internet by Google. These Saathis then train and educated women across their villages about the Internet and using it for their benefits in day-to-day life. The training includes everything from operating a smartphone to helping them search for information online and even use WhatsApp.



Google India invited us to one such village back in March this year and you can read all about it here: How Paravati Khushwa, an Internet Saathi empowered by Google has trained 1100 women to use the Internet

women inhave come a long way. Even as India has taken the lead to become the fastest growing Internet user market in the world, India's Internet is still dominated by male users. The digital gender divide is even wider in rural India where digital literacy amongst women continues to be a challenge, this combined with socio-economic challenges are the major barriers that prevent women from using the Internet," explains Sapna Chadha, Director Marketing, South East Asia and India, Google.