Google will fix the screen issues on the Pixel 2 XL with a software update
The Pixel 2 has been making a lot of news ever since it was launched, and not the good kind. Users have reported screen burn-ins in the
OLED display on the Pixel 2 XL apart from complaints of inaccurate colour representation and more. Google had earlier said it is
actively investigating the reports
and now the company has come out with an answer.
In short, Google has said such burn-ins are normal but it is going to address the burn-in issue nevertheless via a software update. The search giant has also promised that the update will also expand the colour gamut and put in reinforcements to prevent burn-in.
Additionally, Google will also offer a two-year warranty on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL phones.
The official answer was posted in the Google Pixel support forum where Mario Queiroz, Vice President of Product Management said, "Our investigation so far has given us confidence that our displays are as great as we hoped they would be, though we're also taking steps to address the concerns we've heard."
Queiroz called the burn-in as "differential aging" and apparently, is quite normal in phones with OLED displays and will be corrected via a software update.
The Pixel 2 XL features a
P-OLED display which users reported showed signs of burn-in. Burn-in happens when a part of the screen is permanently discoloured after an image has been on the screen for a long time. This is actually normal in a phone which has been under use for a long time, but quite startling for one that is fresh off the racks.
The issue could also be a case of image retention, which isn't that alarming and can be easily fixed.
"We put all of our products through extensive quality assurance before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. Thorough testing of the Pixel 2 XL display shows that its decay characteristics are similar to OLED panels used in comparable products. Our current investigation of burn-in, which started as soon as we received the first user report on October 22, confirms that the differential aging is in line with that of other premium smartphones and should not affect the normal, day-to-day user experience of the Pixel 2 XL. Regardless, we use software to safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display, and we'll make ongoing software updates to optimize further," he said.
Queiroz also acknowledged the complaints of colour saturation. He said the intention of Google was to "achieve a more natural and accurate rendition of colours" whereas some people ask for more saturated colours. Google has already given an option post-launch to boost saturation by 10 percent through a new "Vivid Mode" and in a future update will add another update for more saturated colours.
More than the issue, what is even more fascinating is Google's confidence of fixing the issues via software updates where industry analysts were predicting a recall of the phones , something that Samsung had to do after it failed to cap the battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 7 via a software update after it started exploding.
However, the
screen burn-in and low colour saturation are not the only problems users have been facing. There are also issues of poor viewing angles and a clicking sound from the microphone in the smaller Pixel 2. Google has said it will fix the noise issue via an OTA update once again.
Despite the issues, which Google will hopefully fix in a short time, the Pixel 2 phones are near perfect with an amazing camera and near flawless performance. Stay tuned for our review!
The Pixel 2 XL features a
However, the
