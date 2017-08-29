Google's Got a Plan to Put Its Splashy AR Powers on Millions of Android Phones
This isn't hyperbole. Between
Apple's ARKit
and the
new ARCore tool announced by Google
, a viable form of
Until today it didn't seem that way for Google. While Apple focused on an
ARCore, Google's new AR tool, changes things significantly. As with ARKit it favors ubiquity over accuracy. So while you shouldn't use either to measure a window for curtains you could, potentially, use AR-enabled devices from Android and Apple to navigate a new town or play some sweet Star Wars holochess.
The move by Google to release
For now ARCore, which entered the preview stage today, will work with the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8, but Burke said Google is hoping to have 100 million devices running ARCore by the end of the unspecified preview period. As for other partners, the company is "working with manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, ASUS and others to make this possible with a consistent bar for quality and high performance."
If you want more examples of what AR can do Google's also got a page full of AR experiments . Indoor AR fireworks and stick figures dancing in the light of a Google Home are not exactly useful, but they're definitely cool as hell.