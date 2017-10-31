Google’s Pixel 2 XL is facing screen burn-in issues, is a recall imminent?
Google's efforts into breaking into the premier smartphone segment is being marred by a screen burn-in issue in the Pixel 2 XL displays. Reviewers who received the device are reporting their displays are showing signs of burn-in and " muddy discolouration".

Google acknowledged the problem saying it is and investigating the issue and took the matter " very seriously". According to the BBC , the review unit it received suffered from burn-in with the navigation bar showing faintly when it shouldn't be showing.

A burn-in happens when images on the screen gets permanently marked after being on the screen for a long time. The issue is common in old phones that have been in use for a long time and quite rare in new high-end smartphones.

Nevertheless, the issue is cropping up across the world with multiple reports of it on Twitter.




"We take all reports of issues very seriously, and our engineers investigate quickly. We will provide updates as soon as we have conclusive data," said Mario Queiroz, Google's vice president for the Pixel range told the BBC.

If the issue is indeed that widespread, Google might have to end up halting production of the phones. Consideringly, the phones are already seeing delays in shipping of up to a month. In the worst case scenario, Google might have to recall the devices.

Notedly, the issue is happening in the Pixel 2 XL made by LG and not the smaller Pixel 2 made by HTC. The Pixel 2 XL uses a P-OLED display.

Earlier, Google released a software update that claimed it " fixed" the display by boosting the colours by 10 per cent for a more saturated display. The option comes in the form of a new ' Vivid Mode'.

Google also faced flak from users after its Google Home Mini was caught listening to user's conversations at all times. There are certainly some creases for Google to straighten before it can compete flawlessly with the big wigs.

The Pixel 2 XL is retailing in India for Rs

