GoPro introduces QuikStories in its editing app

Quik , the proprietary video editing app for everything GoPro has got a recent addition in terms of the in-app user experience. GoPro has introduced a way for users to share their footage using QuikStories. For now, the QuikStories feature is only compatible with the Hero5 and Hero5 Session cameras.



"QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself. QuikStories is the simple storytelling solution our customers have been dreaming about for years. It's an absolute game changer," says GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.



For using the QuikStories feature, users just need to pair up one of the supported cameras to their phones and launch the GoPro app. The app will automatically copy the recent GoPro footage to their phone and automatically edit the video.



If a user wants, they can change the text, speed of the video, effects, filters and music and even adjust the length of the video. The automatic draft already does everything for the users and they can just customise it if need be.



Apart from this, any previously shot video from the phone can also be added to the QuikStory video.



The Quik video editing app already made it easier for users to create and edit videos by using a feature called moments which were used to change the overall effects and audio of the video by emphasising on that particular second in the footage. With this new update, GoPro users just have to shoot the videos from the GoPro cameras and Quik will do all the hard work for them.

