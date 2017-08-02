GoPro introduces QuikStories in its editing app
Siddharth ChauhanAug 2, 2017, 11.16 AM IST
FacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedinReddit
"QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself. QuikStories is the simple storytelling solution our customers have been dreaming about for years. It's an absolute game changer," says GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.
For using the QuikStories feature, users just need to pair up one of the supported cameras to their phones and launch the GoPro app. The app will automatically copy the recent GoPro footage to their phone and automatically edit the video.
If a user wants, they can change the text, speed of the video, effects, filters and music and even adjust the length of the video. The automatic draft already does everything for the users and they can just customise it if need be.
Apart from this, any previously shot video from the phone can also be added to the QuikStory video.
The Quik video editing app already made it easier for users to create and edit videos by using a feature called moments which were used to change the overall effects and audio of the video by emphasising on that particular second in the footage. With this new update, GoPro users just have to shoot the videos from the GoPro cameras and Quik will do all the hard work for them.
Follow Gizmodo onfacebookLiketwitterFollowgplusFollow
Contribute to GizmodoWrite for Us
Related stories
Unable to Sell New Cameras, GoPro Wants To Buy Your Old One
BlackBerry launches new software for secure 'connected' cars
India BI software revenue to hit $245mn in 2017: Gartner
Fancy Chair Maker Herman Miller Is Making Creepy Software Now
Experts Worry As Germany Tests Voice Recognition Software to Screen Refugees
AI-Powered Software Makes It Incredibly Easy to Colorize Black and White Photos
Shot for Gizmodo
Is there a need for a DSLR when you have the OnePlus 5? Raghav Goswamy answers ...
The OnePlus 5 makes taking pro photos easy, reveals fashion photographer Raghav Goswamy ...
Watch the sun set over Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
An evening at the Jama Masjid through the eyes of the OnePlus 5 ...
Editor's Pick
Hot Right Now
Jeff Bezos Surges Ahead of Bill Gates to Become World's Richest Rich Guy
-
Woman Gets Plastic Surgery to Escape $3.7 Million Debt-and the Story Only Gets Worse From There
Tim Cook Says Apple Had to Comply With Chinese Censors, and They'd Do It in the US Too
Glittery iPhone Cases Recalled After Dozens Burned by Mystery Liquid
Personal Info of 650,000 Voters Discovered on Poll Machine Sold on Ebay
Congress Wants to Force 'Smart' Device Makers to Secure Their Shit
Signs of Alzheimer's Detected in Brains of Chimps For First Time
Lenovo's Folding Tablet Prototype Is My Dream Gadget
Newly Discovered Giant Sea Pancake Looks Goofy As Hell