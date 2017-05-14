Guess Who Comes Up When You Google The President of the United States?
President Trump isn't going to like this. Journalist Patrick Zust noticed something funny when he
googled
"
For some odd reason, Vladimir Putin features prominently in the search. In fact, if you only glanced at it quickly, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the search result was that Vladimir Putin was the President of the United States.
Advertisement
Tech reporter Mike Isaac speculates that the search results are a product of the two politicians coming up together so often , given the current scandals. But Zust says that maybe Google's AI knows something the rest of us don't.
On a completely unrelated note, here's that Dutch documentary about Trump's ties to the Russian mafia that everyone's talking about :